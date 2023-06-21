Reactions As Sarkodie’s Wife Makes Social Media Post After Yvonne Nelson’s Explosive Revelations

Tracy Owusu Addo, the wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has shared a new video on social media after the explosive revelations of actress Yvonne Nelson.

Naija News reported that the thespian in her released memoir, ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson’ revealed that she aborted a pregnancy from a fling with Sarkodie in 2010.

The 37-year-old’s book which launched in Ghana on Sunday, narrated the incident on pages 88-95 of chapter eight of her new book.

Yvonne wrote, “I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict. Charlie, it dey there”

However, Tracy who seemed unbothered about Yvonne’s bombshell took to her Instagram page to celebrate World Refugees Day, while promoting a programme of the UN Refugee Agency.

In the video, Sarkodie’s wife who was captured introducing herself as she puts her left hand on her chest, flaunting her beautiful wedding ring.

This got some of her fans talking online.

dewisdom12 wrote: “I noticed our queen, Tracy Sarkcess placed her left hand on her chest for about 45 seconds…the longest scene in this particular video. All she’s trying to say is, even if someone gave birth to a child with Sark, she’s still happily wearing his ring and his surname. No matter what, a man will fuck outside…so this does not bother her at all. And one last thing, she’s proud of our beautiful Yvonne for aborting the pregnancy. Her child missed the opportunity of being the first son or a daughter to the African Rap Legend of all time”

shaddyhustleofficial wrote: “I came to see if there was any reaction after some haters released a book . But all I see is positivity and empowering post. No sign of negativity. You a queen”

thatausteceboy wrote: “WIFEY 👑 Empowering ! Not writing unnecessary books”

ad_grace wrote: “The ring 💍 alone. May God bless your home. You’re a great woman”

ms_gabyyyyy wrote: “Her Name is Tracy Owusu Addo 👏🙌❤️….she knows who she is”

kwesiokowa wrote: “The precious jewel for Mr Micheal owusu addo God bless you”

jnr8449 wrote: “This is the a definition of the strength of a woman”