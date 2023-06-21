Presidential Election Court To Consider APM’s Petition Against Tinubu

The court assigned to oversee presidential election disputes is ready to delve into the petition lodged by the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

The party is challenging the February 25 election win of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APM had previously requested the court to set a date for hearing its objections to the presidential election results.

This came after some delays due to the party’s inability to obtain a Supreme Court judgement.

The APM insists that this ruling, which dismissed a lawsuit by the Peoples Democratic Party seeking to invalidate the President’s election based on allegations of double nomination against Vice-President Shettima, is vital for their case.

Aisha Abubakar, the APM’s sole witness for today’s hearing, testified before the court. Abubakar, who serves as the Assistant Welfare Officer for the APM, said under cross-examination that she wasn’t involved when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received the notice of substitution for the Borno central senatorial seat for the APC.

Abubakar acknowledged the Supreme Court judgement dismissing the PDP’s lawsuit and read parts of it in court.

She also admitted that Kabiru Masari didn’t participate in the May 25 presidential election but was a placeholder.

Although the APM objected to the judgement being admitted, promising to provide reasons later, the court accepted it as evidence.