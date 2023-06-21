PDP BoT Acting Chairman Optimistic About Regaining ‘Stolen’ Mandate In Court

The acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, expressed his belief on Tuesday that the court will return their “stolen” mandate from the last presidential election.

Wabara’s declaration came during a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee Select Committee in Abuja.

He said, “As our acting National Chairman mentioned, they stole our mandate. We hope the tribunal and the courts will give us back our stolen mandate.”

Notable party figures such as the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa, and the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike were absent.

Nevertheless, the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagun, urged members to bury past differences and seek practical solutions to the party’s issues.

Wabara, visibly pleased with the turnout, said, “Frankly speaking, I didn’t expect that we still have this number in our party. I want to congratulate all of us for having faith in this party. This is what will make us strong to clinch our stolen victory. We should not despair. We are in politics!”

He cautioned participants to be mindful of their statements as the court case is ongoing, warning that words could potentially be used against them.

Wabara ended by advising restraint in internal criticisms within the party, adding, “Let us watch how we attack ourselves. There will be time for that. The BOT waits to take some advisory decisions but then this is not the time.”