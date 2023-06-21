Odumosu Speaks On ‘Appointment’ As EFCC Boss

Former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has denied President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed him as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News recalls that reports had emerges on Tuesday claiming that Tinubu appointed Odumosu to replace Abdulrasheed Bawa as the boss of the anti-corruption agency.

But in a terse statement on Wednesday morning, the retired police chief described reports of his appointment as “totally untrue.”

He stated that the report must have emanated from mischief makers, urging the general public to totally disregard it.

Odumosu said: “I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment”.

“I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue.

“This information must have emanated from Mischief Makers and should be totally disregarded.”