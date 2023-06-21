List Of Senior Military Officers Who May Retire Alongside Former Service Chiefs

At least 100 senior military officers may proceed on compulsory retirement following the appointment of new service chiefs on Monday by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the top officers in the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and Nigerian Navy set to retire and exit the service include Generals, Brigadiers-General, Air Vice Marshals, Real Admirals, and Admirals.

It is understood that the planned retirement of the senior officers across the three services was in line with the long-standing military tradition that officers who were senior to the service chiefs would be retired.

According to military tradition, many officers would be promoted to their next rank to fill the vacancies that would be created by the retiring generals as part of the reorganisation of the services by the new service chiefs.

In line with precedence, the new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen. Christopher Musa will adorn a full four-star General rank, while the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen, Taoreed Lagbaja will be decorated with the three-star rank of Lieutenant General, and Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla with take up the Air Marshal rank.

According to tradition, the top military officers, particularly, members of Course 37, Course 38, and Course 39 would likely leave the service because the new CDS is a member of 38 Regular Course, the COAS, the CNS, and the CAS are members of 39 Regular Course.

The retirement is happening six months after 24 Major Generals and 38 Brigadier Generals retired in December 2022 after serving the nation for 35 years.

According to the Punch, below are some of the names of senior brass who may retire alongside the former service chiefs.

1. The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Maj Gen Ibrahim Yusuf

2. The Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir.

3. The Chief Of Policy and Plans, HQ NAF, AVM IG Lubo

4. The Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Air Vice Marshal Oluwarotimi Tuwase.