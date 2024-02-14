Insecurity: Details Of Senate Meeting With Service Chiefs Emerge

The Nigerian Senate has expressed confidence in the abilities and efforts of the nation’s service and security chiefs in combating insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers, to this end, passed a vote of confidence on the security chiefs and heads of security agencies after a closed-door session with them on Tuesday, which lasted for about ten hours.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the closed-door meeting between the Senators and service chiefs also had relevant Ministers in attendance.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the crucial meeting, Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, said the lawmakers expressed satisfaction with the proficiency exhibited by the service chiefs in handling the prevailing security circumstances within the nation.

The Senate, however, encouraged them not to let down their guards but to remain committed to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio was quoted to have expressed satisfaction with the explanation provided by the security chiefs and the National Security Adviser (NSA) on addressing the challenges of insecurity in the country.

The Senate also expressed their admiration for President Bola Tinubu and the service chiefs for their individual contributions in safeguarding lives and property.

“We pointed out that the interior minister should work out a unified system of identification; that will be a better thing for Nigerians.

“For the security chiefs, we assured them of not just the support of the Senate, but the entire National Assembly. We passed a vote of confidence on them,” Akpabio said.

The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, while briefing journalists, said: “Today, we listened to them, we related with them, they allayed our fears and answered our questions satisfactorily.

“We got assurances of increased border patrols, that they must be manned seriously. The finance minister assured that funds will be released expeditiously to the service chiefs. We got that pledge.

“We even suggested inviting the minister of justice to discuss how we can get speedy trials of criminals. With what we heard today, we got assurances that Nigerians will heave a sigh of relief.”

He added that the Senate has mandated the Interior Minister on the task of capturing criminals by regulating the identification process of Nigerians.