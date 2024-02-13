NSA Ribadu, Ministers, Service Chiefs, Others Appear Before Senate

The Senate is currently meeting with service chiefs and security heads to discuss the state of the country’s security situation.

Naija News earlier reported that the meeting was billed for last week but was shifted to today because of the absence of some security heads.

Heads of security present at the meeting include the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

Also, the security chiefs present are the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar.

Also present are the Ministers of Finance (Wale Edun), Interior (Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo), and Defence (Mohammed Badaru).

The meeting is now being held behind closed doors in line with the Senate’s rules regarding security briefings.

Speaking before meeting the guests behind closed doors, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the Senate summoned the NSA, Service Chiefs and other heads of security over the insecurity facing the nation.

He said: “The Senate decided to have this interaction because of the various petitions we have received from our constituents..that’s why we want to hear from you and then we can brief the people if there’s any cause for alarm.”