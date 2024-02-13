Insecurity: NSA, Ministers, Service Chiefs To Appear Before Senate Today

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, will today, lead ministers and service chiefs before the Senate to discuss the spate of insecurity across the country.

Recall that the meeting, which was supposed to be held last week Wednesday, was postponed to today, February 13, because some heads of intelligence agencies did not show up.

The security chiefs present at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla; and the Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, were present at the Red Chamber.

While the NSA, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) were not present for the meeting to hold.

Speaking before postponing the meeting, Akpabio directed the Clerk of the Senate to inform other heads of security agencies to be present next week.

He had said: “We also heard about the infiltration of the federal capital territory (FCT) in places like Kubwa and Bwari. We have heard reports that they have cells where they are congregating. We have heard reports of your efforts and we resolved to invite you to brief us on this resurgence.

“While we welcome you, we are not passing the buck, we are not blaming you. But you are not complete.

“We also like to have the National Security Adviser (NSA), Chief of Defence Staff, minister of state for defence, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the minister of interior.

“We want you to know that we represent the Nigerian people, and we will only do their will. The Senate is of the view that the FCT is under threat.”