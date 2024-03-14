Northern Govs Meet NSA Ribadu, Security Chiefs Behind Closed-door

The Governors of the 19 Northern States met with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Service Chiefs behind closed doors in Abuja.

The meeting, which was held in the Office of the NSA, began at about 2:00 p.m., and its details have not been revealed.

Naija News understands that the meeting may not be unconnected with the recent mass abduction of students and other citizens in the region.

Recall that bandits abducted 287 students from a primary and secondary school in Kuriga, Kaduna and 112 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gamboru Ngala in Borno State.

Also, terrorists kidnapped 15 Quranic school students in Sokoto State. Bandits have also raided more communities, especially in Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna daily, leading to a huge humanitarian crisis.

Senate, Wike, FCT Police Commissioner In Closed-door Meeting Over Insecurity

The Senate, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, entered into a closed-door meeting on Wednesday over growing insecurity in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

Naija News understands that the Senate convened during the Wednesday plenary and decided around 12:20 pm to postpone the first order of the day to a later legislative day in order to have the important security meeting.

As a result, the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, presented a motion which was supported by the Minority Leader.