Senate, Wike, FCT Police Commissioner In Closed-door Meeting Over Insecurity

The Senate, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, entered into a closed-door meeting on Wednesday over growing insecurity in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

Naija News understands that the Senate convened during the Wednesday plenary and decided around 12:20 pm to postpone the first order of the day to a later legislative day in order to have the important security meeting.

As a result, the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, presented a motion which was supported by the Minority Leader.

“The minister and the commissioner will brief us on the modalities of security in the FCT,” Ashiru noted.

The Senate had on Wednesday, February 28, summoned Wike and the Commissioner of Police, Igwe, in relation to the murder of Chris Agidy, an aide to Senator Ned Nwoko, by a group of kidnappers.

Naija News understands that the Senate has decided that the FCT Minister and the police commissioner should attend a session to provide updates to the Red Chamber regarding the rising incidents of kidnapping in Nigeria’s capital city.

This resolution by the Senate was prompted by a motion put forward by Senator Nwoko, highlighting the abduction and killing of his senior legislative assistant, Agidy.

According to reports, Agidy, along with 19 others, was abducted in the Galadimawa area of Abuja in November 2023.