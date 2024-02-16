Insecurity: How Security Chiefs Secured Confidence Of Senators – Source

Emerging details from a nine-hour closed session held on Tuesday between the Senate and the leadership of Nigeria’s security forces reveal a significant shift in lawmakers’ confidence regarding national security measures.

The session, led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, aimed to brief the Senate on the achievements and strides made by security agencies under President Bola Tinubu’s administration since May last year.

A prominent Senator at the briefing shared with Vanguard that initial apprehensions held by the lawmakers were substantially allayed by the comprehensive reports delivered by the NSA, ministers, and security chiefs.

They provided detailed accounts of their successful operations, notably highlighting the prevention of major terrorist attacks and a significant reduction in violence across the country.

NSA Ribadu spearheaded the presentation, outlining the multifaceted security challenges encountered and the tangible improvements made thus far.

He emphasized the notable decline in casualties from armed attacks, attributing this success to the valiant efforts of the military and the proactive measures taken by the Borno State Government.

Particularly, Ribadu pointed out the shift in tactics by Boko Haram and ISWAP to the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), signalling a retreat from their traditional strongholds.

He also informed the senators about the dismantling of 20 gun-running networks and the confiscation and destruction of over 5,000 military-grade weapons by government agencies.

The session also covered the evolution of kidnapping and banditry into economic crimes, with the NSA attributing the increase in oil production and peace in the Southeast to concerted military and civilian efforts.

Further insights were provided by the Chief of Air Staff, who highlighted the aerial component’s role in neutralizing key bandit leaders, thereby disrupting their mobility and logistics across Kaduna, Niger, and Zamfara States.

The Inspector General of Police also contributed, detailing the efforts to eradicate criminal elements in Abuja’s suburbs and combat “one-chance” crimes in the capital.

While the briefing left most lawmakers satisfied and more confident in the security sector’s direction, some pointed out operational areas needing improvement.

They emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination among security agencies and called on the finance minister to ensure timely fund disbursement to security establishments.

The Senate leadership, reflecting on the session’s outcomes, expressed renewed trust in the security sector’s leadership and applauded their efforts in tackling the nation’s security challenges.