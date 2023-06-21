It Is A Formula I Know That Works – Adesua Discloses Routine She Plans On Repeating For Second Pregnancy

Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has opened up on how she was able to keep fit and get her body back after her first pregnancy.

The thespian who has gradually turned into a fitness enthusiast disclosed her secret after a fan teased her over her excessive workout sessions.

The fan with an Instagram user name @libraboo_09 told the mother of one that she is maintaining her body in vain as baby number two would soon come and waste all her efforts.

She wrote, “The way baby No2 is laughing at you ehn With all this exercise… In his voice Mummy this exercise u never start oo when I come to finish u go start the real start.? “

Replying to the comment, the actress stated that she was fit before her first pregnancy and it helped in getting her body back in shape after her baby was born.

Adesua insisted that she is only practicing a formula that has worked for her over time.

She wrote, “I was fit before baby number 1 and it made things easier after he was born… I’m just repeating a formula that I know works.”