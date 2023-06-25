Adesua Etomi Speaks Amidst Banky W’s Cheating Allegation With Niyola

Nollywood actress cum singer, Adesua Etomi, has reacted after her husband, Banky W, showered praises on her, amidst the cheating allegation with ex-signee, Niyola.

Naija News reports that Banky W, who seemed unbothered about the cheating allegation took to the Instagram comment section to quiz his wife over her beauty.

While hailing Adesua as ‘Susu of the Most High’ Banky W questioned why she is so fine.

He wrote: “I know this is a Huggies ad but ah ahn! Susu of the most High! Susu Sunshine!!! Why so fine? @huggiesnigeria una well done o jare”

Responding, Adesua told her husband to spin her adding she is fine because Banky is taking good care of her.

She wrote: “Lmaoooo. Spinn me, baby. It’s cause you take such great care of me”

Meanwhile, Banky W has seemingly responded to the cheating allegations against him.

While addressing the congregation at the Waterbrooks church in Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, Banky W in his sermon titled ‘The Prison Of Pornography’, said the rumours were orchestrated by satanic elements who didn’t want the members to listen to the Sunday sermon.

He declared that the devil is a liar while assuring his congregation that God was in control and also took out time to express appreciation to his wife for supporting him during his struggle with porn addiction.