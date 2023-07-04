Banky W, Adesua Reach Out To Niyola After Cheating Allegation

Nigerian singer, Banky W and his Wife Adesua Etomi, have put to rest speculations on the alleged cheating scandal with Nigerian singer, Niyola.

Recall that Banky W made headlines a few weeks ago over unconfirmed reports that Niyola is allegedly pregnant for him and has refused to terminate it.

Naija News reports that Niyola took to her Instagram page on Monday night to share a snippet of her new video.

Some fans and celebrities including Adesua and Banky W reacted to the emotional video while offering words of encouragement and support.

While Adesua commended Niyola’s voice, stressing she is always supporting her, Banky W hailed her for her singing prowess.

Niyola responded to the comments insinuating that there is no bad blood between them.

Meanwhile, Banky W, while addressing the congregation at the Waterbrooks church in Lekki, Lagos, in his sermon titled ‘The Prison Of Pornography’, said the rumours were orchestrated by satanic elements who didn’t want the members to listen to the Sunday sermon.

He declared that the devil is a liar while assuring his congregation that God was in control and also took out time to express appreciation to his wife for supporting him during his struggle with porn addiction.