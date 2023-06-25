Adesua: Banky W Breaks Silence On Alleged Cheating With Ex-Signee, Niyola

Popular Nigerian singer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has seemingly responded to the cheating allegations against him.

Naija News earlier reported that an Instagram blog had alleged that Banky W was cheating on his wife, Adesua Etomi with his former signee, Niyola.

The blog also claimed that Banky W impregnated Niyola, and asked her to abort the pregnancy but she refused, especially as she has previously aborted two pregnancies for him.

The blog further alleged that the singer was previously having an affair with the side chic before he got married to Adesua Etomi and continued after.

While addressing the congregation at the Waterbrooks church in Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, Banky W in his sermon titled ‘The Prison Of Pornography’, said the rumours were orchestrated by satanic elements who didn’t want the members to listen to the Sunday sermon.

He declared that the devil is a liar while assuring his congregation that God was in control and also took out time to express appreciation to his wife for supporting him during his struggle with porn addiction.

He said, “The devil really didn’t want you to hear this message. In fact, he didn’t want us to enter into this series at all.

“There was an attack at the beginning, but here we are. But the devil is a liar. And God is in control.

“If I don’t thank God for anything in my life, I thank God for this woman [pointing at Adesua]”