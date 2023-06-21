How Can Someone Who Lost A Child Have Time To Make Social Media Videos — Noble Igwe Queries Yul Edochie

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has queried the attitude of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie following a recent video of his colleague cum second wife, Judy Austin hailing him on social media.

This comes after the actor who recently lost a son shared a video on his social media advising married women and single ladies on how to hype the men in their lives.

The movie star took to his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 20, to share a video showing how his second wife, Judy Austin, was hailing him after dressing up in their home.

In the video, Judy said, “Your excellency, the man after God’s heart” and Yul smiled.

The thespian captioned the video, “To all women, married or in a relationship, this is how to hype your man.”

Reacting to the video, Noble expressed disappointment towards the actor, saying he was baffled as to how a man who recently lost his child would act so unperturbed and make such videos.

He added that he doesn’t see it as something that is okay to do.

He wrote: “I know we don’t have the right to judge but it battles me how someone who lost a grown child will have time for these social videos. I have seen people who never recovered from losing a child and I don’t understand how this young man sees this as an okay thing to do.”