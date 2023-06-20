‘Yul Edochie Is A Wounded Man Grasping For Revenge And Hype’ – Georgina Onuoha

US-based Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has slammed his colleague, Yul Edochie, over his advice to married women and single ladies on how to hype the men in their lives.

Naija News reports that the movie star took to his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 20, to share a video showing how his second wife, Judy Austin, was hailing him after dressing up in their home.

In the video, Judy said, “Your excellency, the man after God’s heart” and Yul smiled.

The thespian captioned the video, “To all women, married or in a relationship, this is how to hype your man.”

However, Georgina Onuoha who seemed displeased with the video slammed Yul, describing him as a broken man who is displaying stupidity and acting like scum on earth.

According to her, Yul is a wounded man, who is self-harmed and currently grasping for revenge and hype from a wretched witch.

She wrote: “When you see a broken man, rejected by a woman he calls and begs every day displaying this level of stupidity and acting as the scum of the earth, it’s a sign of weakness, pain and fragile masculinity that is injured.

“All you are seeing is a wounded man, who self-harmed and is now grasping for revenge and hype from a wretched wench.

“Rejection by a good woman sure does hurt. See how low he sank”