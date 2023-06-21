Ghanaian Icon Asamoah Gyan Hangs Boot, Retires From Football At 37

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan, fondly called “Baby Jet” has announced his retirement from football at age 37.

Naija News gathered that Gyan, who took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to post his retirement letter said “It is time.”

The football sensation, who was a former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, is the all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

He called time in a career spanning over two decades.

Gyan in the tweet said, “I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer’s career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears.

“It is time… that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, it is time. It is time to hang up the jersey and boots in glory as I officially retire from active football.”

Known for his missed penalty in the 2010 World Cup that cost Ghana its place in history as the first African nation to reach the semi-finals, Gyan has featured at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and represented his country at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, reaching the final on two occasions.

He has also played for several European clubs including Sunderland in the Premier League, Udinese in Serie A as well as Rennes in Ligue 1.

According to him, he intends to use his experience, and knowledge in the field of coaching, football business and scouting to encourage and promote young talents.

Gyan is expected to remain in football as a television pundit, promoter and ambassador.