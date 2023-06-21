‘Cristiano Ronaldo Was Almost Aborted, My Mother Stopped At Last Minute’ – Sister Makes Stunning Revelation

Katia Aveiro, the sister to Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, has made a stunning revelation about his brother.

Naija News reports that Aveiro in a post via her Twitter page revealed their mother, Dolores, considered aborting the Portugal superstar.

According to her, Ronaldo, who played his 200th game for Portugal in international football on Tuesday night was allowed to live at the last minute after their mother changed her mind on the decision to abort him.

She tweeted: “Dolores wanted to have an abortion. But something stopped her at the last minute, and that baby was born. 39 years ago, Mother Dolores made the decision”

Cristiano Ronaldo Grabs Another Guinness World Record

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with the Guinness World Records certificate on Tuesday, June 20, ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Iceland for being the first footballer to play 200 international matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for breaking and setting new records so far in his illustrious career and the 200 most capped male footballer in international football is just one of many.

Recall that he owns the record for most international goals, the all-time highest goal scorer in world football for both club and country, and also the all-time highest goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League.

Before now, Kuwait retired footballer Bader Al-Mutawa was the most capped male footballer in international football with 196 caps.

Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Al Nassr in January after Manchester United terminated his contract in November for talking down on the club via an interview, broke the all-time international cap record in March. However, he had to wait until Tuesday, June 20, to receive the certificate.