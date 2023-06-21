Cristiano Ronaldo Grabs Another Guinness World Record

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with the Guinness World Records certificate on Tuesday, June 20, ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Iceland for being the first footballer to play 200 international matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for breaking and setting new records so far in his illustrious career and the 200 most capped male footballer in international football is just one of many.

Recall that he owns the record for most international goals, the all-time highest goal scorer in world football for both club and country and also the all-time highest goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League.

Before now, Kuwait retired footballer Bader Al-Mutawa was the most capped male footballer in international football with 196 caps.

Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Al Nassr in January after Manchester United terminated his contract in November for talking down on the club via an interview, broke the all-time international cap record in March. However, he had to wait until Tuesday, June 20, to receive the certificate.

Interestingly, he went on to score Portugal’s only goal in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and his 123rd international goal (world record) in the 89th minute against Iceland, less than two hours after receiving his Guinness World Records certificate for being the first male footballer to play 200 times for his country.

After the game, the 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo said, “For me, it’s an unbelievable achievement, it’s amazing. And, of course, to score the winning goal, it’s even more special.

“We didn’t play so well but sometimes football is like that but we scored a goal and, in my opinion, we deserved it. I’m so happy because of 200 caps, but this is even more special.”

The five times Ballon d’Or winner made his senior debut for Portugal in 2003 which means that he has been playing for the national team for 20 years.

So far in his international football career, Cristiano Ronaldo has helped Portugal to win the European Championship and the European Nations League.