Ayra Starr Replies Critics After Exposing Her ‘Pant’ During Performance At Athens Festival

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, has slammed critics making issues over her outfit at the Athens Music Festival.

Naija News reports that the singer who is widely known for rocking short outfits during performances made no difference at Athens.

Ayra Starr was captured rocking a crop top with a short-wrapped mini shirt and many claimed she was exposing her pant in the outfit.

However, the ‘Rush’ crooner in a post via Twitter said the outfit was matching shorts and not just a pant as many assumed.

She wrote: “These are literally matching shortssss, but amazing, you have seen pant! Congratulations, you have finally achieved something in your life”

What I Did Before Making Barack Obama’s Music Playlist

Meanwhile, Ayra Starr, has revealed what she did before appearing on former United States President, Barack Obama’s favourite music playlist.

Naija News recalls that Obama shared his favourite music playlist for the year 2022 and it featured three top Nigerian singers.

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy alongside Ayra Starr and Rema made it to the 2022 favourite music list of the former US President.

Speaking at a recent interview with NME, Ayra Starr recalled that she had prayed and hoped that her song will make Obama’s playlist someday.

The 20-year-old singer, however, said it was shocking to see that the following morning after her prayer, the former president unveiled his playlist and her name was on it.