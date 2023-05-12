Ayra Starr Reveals What She Did Before Making Barack Obama’s Music Playlist

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has revealed what she did before appearing on former United States President, Barack Obama’s favourite music playlist.

Naija News recalls that five months ago, Obama shared his favourite music playlist for the year 2022 and it featured three top Nigerian singers.

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy alongside Ayra Starr and Rema made it to the 2022 favourite music list of the former US President.

Speaking at a recent interview with NME, Ayra Starr recalled that she had prayed and hoped that her song will make Obama’s playlist someday.

The 20-year-old singer, however, said it was shocking to see that the following morning after her prayer, the former president unveiled his playlist and her name was on it.

“The funny thing about that is that the morning before the list came out. I was in the shower, and I was like, I really would really like to be on Barack Obama’s list for next year.

“I just thought about it, I didn’t know it was coming out. And I prayed, and I was like, ‘God, please just do this one for me. Please,” Ayra Starr recalled.

She added: “And somebody tagged me, like somebody sent the post to me and it wasn’t loading so I couldn’t really see, but I was like, this is Obama. I was like, why are people sending me Obama’s posts? I couldn’t see the picture. I was like, it is, it is! And I saw it and I was so excited.”