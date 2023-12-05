Ayra Starr Gains Recognition As ‘New Rihanna’ In London, LA – David Guetta

Renowned French DJ and record producer, David Guetta, has highlighted that the music industries in London and Los Angeles view Nigerian sensation, Ayra Starr as the emerging equivalent of the Barbadian-American icon, Rihanna.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Guetta praised Ayra, also known as Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, for her distinctive vibe and cultural background.

He commended her for transcending various cultures with her music, acknowledging her rising success and growing popularity.

“When people speak about Ayra Starr in the [music] industry, like LA (Los Angeles) people and London people, a lot of us see her as the new Rihanna. Because she comes with a vibe that is very specific because of where she’s coming from. But she has the potential of crossing over into different cultures,” he said.

According to the DJ, Ayra’s unique musical style is a crucial element in captivating a worldwide audience.

“This is the power when you have something new to say, but at the same time, you have more than just that originality; I see this in her.”

Guetta, who collaborated with Ayra Starr and American rapper, Lil Durk on the track ‘Big Fu,’ highlighted her international appeal, drawing parallels to the last time he witnessed such global recognition with Akon.

“Since we recorded, she is having even more hits. It’s crazy. I’m French. I was in Paris, and everyone was talking about her. I was shocked, like, ‘This is amazing’.

“An African artiste that’s killing it in Europe, killing it in the U.S.—it’s not every day. Last time I saw this, I was working with Akon.'”

In early 2021, Starr achieved mainstream recognition with her debut extended play and its hit track “Away.”

The 21-year-old singer, who is signed with Mavin Records, rose to fame with the release of her debut self-titled extended play (EP), “Ayra Starr,” which was released in January 2021.

A unique blend of relatable lyrics and catchy melodies characterises her music.