‘I’m A Proper Yoruba Girl’ – Ayra Starr Apologises For Disrespecting King Sunny Ade

A fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has apologised to King Sunny Ade after she was dragged for disrespecting the legendary musician in a now-viral video.

Naija News reports that the artist faced harsh criticism online after shaking hands with the music icon at an event.

Social media users had anticipated that the singer would greet Sunny Ade, who was significantly older than her in terms of both age and profession, by bending down in the traditional Yoruba manner.

However, the singer was seen shaking hands with the music veteran in the now-viral footage, which infuriated Nigerians, who felt that this was disrespectful.

But in a post released on her official X account on Saturday morning, Ayra Starr clarified that she is not a disrespectful girl and a proper Yoruba girl.

The singer said that she went back to properly meet everyone after letting her nerves get the better of her when she first met the legendary singer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m so sorry, I had just walked in and all the lights and nerves didn’t let me see but I came back around to greet everyone properly, I have never been that girl to be disrespectful, I’m a proper Yoruba girl, and the video didn’t start until after I’d greeted burna’s mom! I’m very sorry to the legend, uncle and King Sunny Ade,” the post reads.