Atiku Would Emerge Victorious At Presidential Tribunal – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would emerge victorious at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

George, who is a member of the Integrity Group opposed to Atiku’s presidential ambition, stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

The PDP chieftain asked Nigerians to wait for the outcome of the judiciary, stating that he would recognize President Bola Tinubu as the Nigerian leader the day his electoral victory is affirmed by the court.

He said, “Let’s wait for the outcome of the judiciary. The process is not over. The day the process is over and the court pronounces him as the President, we have no way to fight but to pray for Nigeria.”

George said he would take permission from the PDP should the President approach him to work together for the good of the country, adding that he remains a solid member of the party.

Former Benue Governor, Ortom Speaks On Visit To EFCC Office

The ex-Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has clarified that his visit to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was voluntary and in response to their invitation.

This statement comes amid rumours suggesting that Ortom had been detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi.

Ortom’s media aide, Terver Akase, stated that the former Governor’s visit to the EFCC demonstrated his readiness to address any questions related to his governance.

He assured that Ortom was not arrested or detained during his visit.