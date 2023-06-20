Former Benue Governor, Ortom Speaks On Visit To EFCC Office

The ex-Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has clarified that his visit to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was voluntary and in response to their invitation.

This statement comes amid rumours suggesting that Ortom had been detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi.

Terver Akase, Ortom’s Media Aide, stated that the former Governor’s visit to the EFCC demonstrated his readiness to address any questions related to his governance.

He assured that Ortom was not arrested or detained during his visit.

Akase, in reaction to speculations that Ortom was arrested, wrote, “Contrary to insinuations in some sections of the media, the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, today visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to honour the invitation of the commission.

“Chief Ortom was neither arrested nor detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi.

“The former Governor has repeatedly said that he is available to respond to inquiries by anti-graft agencies as he has nothing to hide regarding his stewardship of Benue State.”

Naija News recalls that Ortom who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost his bid to represent his constituency in the Senate.

Ortom led the affairs of Benue State for eight years.