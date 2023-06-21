APC Invites Wike To Lead Party In Rivers State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended an invitation to the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to join their party and assume leadership in the state.

In addition to this, they commended President Bola Tinubu for his accomplishments while in office, stating that he has not let the party down.

Chief Tony Okocha, a notable figure in APC and ex-Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government, made the call during a comprehensive party meeting in Port Harcourt.

Okocha, previously leading the now-dissolved Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization, believes that Wike possesses the qualities the APC needs to secure election victories in the state.

“Wike should come over to APC and lead us,” Okocha said, noting the underappreciated influence of Wike within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Okocha further urged President Bola Tinubu to allocate whatever appointment benefits are due to Rivers State to Wike, as a reward for his contributions.

He praised Wike’s significant role in securing President Tinubu’s election victory in the state, asking the president to overlook those who prioritized personal ambitions over the party’s interests.

“We hear that people are scheming that they will receive what is due Rivers State. We are here to reemphasize that leadership is as old as creation. The leadership of APC in Rivers State have been at peace with Wike. When things were difficult, Wike obliged us,” said Okocha.

He stressed that Rivers State, having solidly backed Tinubu, deserves recognition. “Nobody should rob Peter to pay Paul. Our right should be handed over to Wike. We say so because we have confidence that as soon as it gets to him he knows who worked for Tinubu and it will get to us,” Okocha concluded.