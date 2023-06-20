Wike, Atiku May Meet Today As PDP Summons Over 180 Party Chieftains For Crucial Meeting

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, may reunite with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, today as the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a crucial stakeholders meeting today, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Recall that Wike was an antagonist to Atiku, the flag bearer of the PDP during the last presidential election. The former Governor of Rivers State led a group of five PDP governors (G5) to campaign against Atiku during the 2023 presidential election.

Months after the fiercely contested general elections, the national leadership of the PDP on Monday (yesterday), summoned a crucial meeting of over 180 of its key members, including former national chairmen, former governors and former Senate Presidents.

The meeting excluding incumbent governors would be held in Abuja today, Naija News reports.

The meeting, described as a select committee of the National Working Committee (NWC), which is scheduled to hold at the party’s national secretary in Abuja “will deliberate on crucial issues of our Party,” the national organizing secretary of PDP, Hon. Umar M. Bature said in a statement obtained by the media.

Some of the key members invited for the meeting include the PDP presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar; the vice presidential candidate in the last election, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa; former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman and former Senate President, Sen Adolphus Wabara.

Others are former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Maj. Gen. David Jemibwon; Alh Adamu Maina Waziri; Prof Jerry Gana; Prince Uche Secondus; Sen Ahmed Makarfi; Alh Shuaibu Oyedokun; Sen Stella Omu; Hajiya Maryam Inna Ciroma.

Also invited are Donald Duke; Senator Gabriel Suswam; Boni Haruna; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Liyel Imoke; Olusegun Mimiko; Sule Lamido, among others.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed yet by the party leadership. Speculations, however, are that the meeting was called to reflect on the future of the party in light of its poor state in the last eight years.

The party has remained split between camps loyal to Atiku and Wike, a fallout of the last presidential election which also manifested in the recent National Assembly leadership election.

A top member of the party who pleaded anonymity told Leadership that as much as he might not be certain as to the exact purpose of the meeting, “It is clear to everyone that all is not well with the party and a deep and sincere conversation has to begin if it has to survive.”

The source who noted that the party remains the major opposition platform noted that it was however critical for party leaders to act fast if they intend to retain their place in the minds of Nigerians, he said.

“Without a doubt, there is serious work to be done. It won’t be easy,” the source reportedly said.

Today’s meeting is the third major gathering of party leaders since the outcome of the 2023 general election which is being contested in court by the party’s presidential candidate, Naija News understands.

PDP leaders had met at a retreat in Bauchi State and later in Abuja at an event to honour outgoing governors and former chairmen of the party’s governors forum. Wike was absent at both meetings which were attended by Atiku.