Werder Bremen Sign German-Nigerian Daniel Ihendu

German Bundesliga club, SV Werder Bremen has signed 17-year-old Nigerian-born German player Daniel Ihendu from RB Leipzig on a free transfer.

Daniel Ihendu sealed his move to Werder Bremen last weekend and the club’s director of professional football, Lemens Fritz confirmed his arrival via an official statement on the club’s official website.

Ihendu will start training with the club’s Under-23 team on July 5 as he continues with his development.

Daniel Ihendu who is eligible to play for the national team of Nigeria (his ancestral home) and the German national team (his country of birth), is expected to advance to Werder Bremen’s senior team in the coming months.

Fritz said, “We’re pleased to have signed a talented young center-back in Daniel. He’s got a really good physique, is strong in the air, and gets stuck in too. We’re confident that he will take the next steps in his career here with us.”

On his part, Daniel Ihendu has expressed his excitement for the impending challenge and his conviction that Bremen is the best place for him to continue his development.

Ihendu joined Leipzig’s under-17 team from Tennis Borussia Berlin’s Under-17 on July 1, 2018, on a free transfer. He played for the club’s Under-17 and Under-19 before he decided to join Werder Bremen on a free transfer.

“I’m looking forward to my time in Bremen and I’m certain that this is the right step for my development,” Ihendu told his club’s official website.