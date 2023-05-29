Jude Bellingham Wins Best Player In Bundesliga Award

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named the best player in the Bundesliga for the 2022-2023 season.

Jude Bellingham almost led Borussia Dortmund to win the Bundesliga for the first time in 11 years but their 2-2 draw with Mainz on the last day of the season prevented them from grabbing the title from Bayern Munich, the eventual winners.

Even though he is just 19 years old, the English midfielder played a major role in his team’s race for the Bundesliga.

In 31 league games this season, the English midfielder scored eight goals and contributed five assists, guiding Dortmund to a second-place finish.

“Every year that I’ve played at the club my responsibility has increased,” Bellingham said after he was named the best player in Bundesliga.

“I have to continue to be everywhere on the pitch and try my best to contribute going forwards and backward and try and control games and dominate the midfield.

“My teammates, the coaches, and the staff have helped me to develop. I came to the club as a talented lad but I have added elements to my game that have taken it to the next level and I think that’s down to them, mainly.”

This summer, Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to sign a deal with Real Madrid worth more than 100 million euros.

Liverpool withdrew from the race to sign the youngster last month due to the outrageous price tag placed on him.

In 2020, he moved from Championship club Birmingham City to Dortmund for £25 million. Since then, he has played 130 games for the German club.

Bellingham has also played 24 times for the Three Lions of England as he led the country to a quarter-final finish in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.