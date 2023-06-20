[Video] Why Bill Gates And I Visited Tinubu In Aso Rock – Dangote

The Chairman of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, has said his visit to President Bola Tinubu was to brief him on the activities of his Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the country and in Africa.

Naija News earlier reported that Dangote and the Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, met with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Dangote said the visit was to express the commitment of their Foundations to improving the health sector in the country.

The President of the Dangote Foundation added that the visit was to provide the President with an update on the efforts of the foundation to eradicate polio, measles, malaria, and other diseases in Africa.

The Nigerian billionaire also expressed the Foundations’ willingness to cooperate further with the federal government in the development of the healthcare sector.

Speaking further, Dangote said he and Gates came to congratulate President Tinubu on his successful victory in the 2023 presidential election and hitch-free assumption of office.

He also commend the President for the removal of fuel subsidy, saying that more funds would be allocated to education, health, infrastructure, and other critical areas of the economy.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said its Co-Chairman is on a two nations visit that will see him also visit Niger Republic to meet with leaders and partners tackling health and development challenges.

The Foundation noted that the visit is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can help accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.