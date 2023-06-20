Popular Skit Maker Reacts After Police PRO Calls For His Arrest

Popular skit maker Trinity Guy has reacted after the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force Muyiwa Adejobi called for his arrest for his extreme prank video.

Recall, Trinity in one of his viral skits, clad in his signature white outfit, feigned he was under attack from gunmen and had passers-by who were visibly unaware it was a prank, scampering for safety.

The video sparked outrage on social media, with many people calling out the comedian.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Adejobi joined in condemning the prankster.

The police PRO also urged victims of such pranks to take legal action against the skit makers involved.

“This doesn’t make any sense, I think the guy should have been arrested. Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminal, immoral, and evil. These women have a good case against him,” he wrote.

On Twitter, he added, “We have warned them severally. When nothing happens, nothing happens, but when something happens, consequences would surely follow. They will soon realise the dangers attributed to the excessiveness of doing unguided pranks.”

Reacting to Adejobi’s statement, Trinity Guy via his Twitter shared the link to an online publication about Adejobi’s statement and added in another tweet, “I am trending, Alhamdulillah not for the wrong reasons.”