Why Popular Skit Maker Should Be Arrested – Police PRO

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed why popular skit maker, Trinity Guy, should be arrested.

Adejobi, who had previously warned skit makers who use pranks for a living to regulate them because they endanger Nigerian lives, posted the video on his Instagram account on Monday.

The Police spokesperson, who strongly condemned the video, urged people that have been affected by the skitmakers’ pranks to report him to the authorities.

He said, “This doesn’t make any sense. I think the guy should have been arrested.

“Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminals, immoral, and evil. These women have a good case against him.”

Female Soldiers Assault Man, Force Him To Laugh

Meanwhile, a video showing the moment two female Nigerian Army cadets were seen assaulting a young man has surfaced on social media.

The trending video, which depicted the moment the young man was mercilessly slapped, went viral with netizens condemning the actions of the female soldiers.

In the video, a female cadet from the Nigerian Army is seen slapping and smacking the victim, with other female and male cadets soon joining her to assault the terrified victim.

He was further forced to smile at the camera, after he was beaten.