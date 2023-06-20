Matawalle: We Have Evidence That Bawa Requested $2 Million Bribe – Ex-Zamfara Commissioner

Former Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara has alleged that there is evidence that the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, requested a $2 million bribe from the erstwhile Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

Dosara made the claim in an interview on Arise News on Monday.

According to him, they would provide the evidence when the time is right.

Speaking on the allegation that Matawalle bought vehicles over N2 billion for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) but were not found anywhere in government premises in Zamfara State, Dosara said, “We don’t do handovers on social media. We have provided the records. The vehicles that were bought were given to security agencies to help them in their operations, and we had wanted the current governor to invite the former governor, he is ready to come. It is not for him to go on social media and start castigating him. The security agencies were aware that vehicles were given to them. We did it in a colorful ceremony. The issue that vehicles were taken away is not true.”

Speaking further on the N70 billion corruption allegation, the ex-commissioner said, “An allegation can be proven in the court of law and what Matawalle was saying is that if he is being alleged to have taken public funds let them go to court. Let the court investigate and find out what happened. We are not saying that we are above the law but we want the law to take its course. You cannot just go to social media and judge somebody. It has to go through legal processes to determine who is wrong or right.”