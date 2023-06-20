LP Lawmaker Who Was ‘Blown Away By Tinubu’s Intelligence’ Makes Fresh Demands From Peter Obi, Obidients

Labour Party House of Reps member, Amobi Ogah has urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi and the ‘Obidents’ to support the present government.

Ogah in a recent interview with Channels TV, said it is only God that gives power and that once someone has won an election, politicians must show good sportsmanship and show support to the winner of any election.

He further opined that politicians need to show anyone who wins election support until the court or God says otherwise. He stated that Nigeria is more important than anyone and so people must learn to put the country first.

‘’Once you are in politics, don’t lose hope. Don’t think that if you don’t win today, you will not win again. Once someone has won an election, to be a good sportsperson, you must give the person support. Like I said last week that trended all over the world when I told the people ‘election has come and gone, now it is about governance’ and whoever God has given that mandate to represent the people, you must respect that institution because today why I representing you is because of that institution that brought me to this place.

That is why I always say whoever that is in that seat, give the person that support until either court or God says otherwise. We must pust Nigeria first. Nigeria is more important than anybody. It is only God that gives power’‘ he said

This comes a few weeks after Ogah was slammed on social media for hailing President Tinubu when the presidential candidate of his party, Peter Obi, was still in court challenging the victory of Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

Ogah and other House of Representatives member-elect met with the President before their inauguration.

After meeting with Nigeria’s president, Ogah said he never knew that Tinubu was so intelligent.