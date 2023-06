Kebbi State Governor Appoints 30 Special Advisers [Full List]

The Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, has approved the appointment of thirty (30) Special Adviser.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Tuesday signed by Secretary to State Government, Yakubu Bala Tafidan Yauri.

According to the statement, the appointments are based on merit and start with immediate effect.

The appointees includes: Abubakar Malam, (Inter-Governmental and Infrastructure) Danlami Aliyu Ribah (Education) Mohammed Bello Nassarawa (Environment) Kabiri Sani Giant, (Political Affairs and Power) Shafiu Abubakar Zauro ( Special Duties) Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza (Health).

Others are Dr. Buhari Ali Gwandu (International Donor Agencies), Surajo Garba Bagudo, (Bureau for public Procurement ) Mohammad Arzika Dan Ato, (Revenue Generation) Babangida Isa Fada, (Sports) Kabiru Labbo Jega (Finance) Garba Manuga Birnin-Tudu ( Agriculture) Umar Dankane Jega (Housing Development) Aliyu Gwadangwaji (Solid Mineral) and Fatima Sani Udu (Women Affairs).

Others include Bello Sarkin Zabarmawa Besse, Barmu Shudi Kangiwa, Isa Ahmed Gebbe, Aminu Musa Gumbi, Alh. Sale Isa Ngaske, Hon. Bello Abdullahi Mungadi, Bashar Idris Banizumbu, Alh. Ibrahim Andi Rumu, Mohammed Abubakar Alwasa, Hon. Musa Rabiu (Jarman Fakai), Mohammed Gado Marafa, Umar Ladan , Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi Sani Sabiyel, Hon. Aliyu Mohammed Diggi and Abubakar Magaji.