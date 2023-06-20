Gov Yusuf Set To Reveal Names Of Those Ganduje Illegally Allocated Public Lands To In Kano State

Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf says the government is in possession of the full list of names of those the Abdullahi Ganduje administration illegally allocated land to in the state.

Yusuf on Monday while responding to questions from newsmen on the current demolition spree taking place across Kano said the list of illegal beneficiaries would be made public.

The Governor lamented that it was disheartening that lands that should have been used for building hostels, laboratories, and sports facilities for students were illegally allocated and shared among cronies and friends.

He alleged that under the previous administration, in one of the affected lands, structures including laboratories were first demolished and the land allocated among themselves.

“It is unfortunate that the past government had carved out lands belonging to schools and allocated them to themselves and family.

“These are lands belonging to government and the general public and should be utilized in their interest.

“In one of the lands belonging to an institution they took over lands including laboratory and demolished everything and allocated it to themselves instead of building laboratories, hostels and sports facilities for the benefit of students.

“We have the list of names of those who got the allocation of lands owned by the schools and worship places so that everyone will know.

“We are doing this in the interest of the public and to discourage the unfortunate act in future” he said.