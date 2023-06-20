Full Profile Of New Chief Of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa

Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, on Monday, emerged as the new Chief of Defence Staff, following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Musa was appointed to replace General Lucky Irabor, who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

See the profile of the new Chief of Defence Staff below:

Maj-Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa was born in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria on December 25, 1967. He attained primary and secondary education in the caliphate state although he is originally from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Musa is an Infantry Corps, a member of the 38th Infantry Course Nigerian Defence Army, and was commissioned on 21 September 1991.

Educational Background

a. Marafa Danbaba Primary School Sokoto – 1974 – 1978.

b. Model Primary School Dorowa Road Sokoto – 1978 – 1980.

c. Vocational Training Centre Gaummi, Sokoto – 1980 – 1981.

d. Federal Government College Sokoto – 1981 – 1985.

e. College of Advanced Studies, Zaria – 1985 – 1986.

f. BSc Hons-(Chn) – Nigerian Defence Academy – 1986 – 1990.

g. Advanced Diploma in Security Management –University of Lagos

– 2007 – 2008.

h. MSc (Mil Science) International College of Defence Studies-National Defence

University Changing – Beijing China – 2012 – 2013.

Military/Civil Courses

a. Nigerian Defence Academy as member of the 38th RC- 21 Sep 1991.

b. Mechanical Transportation Officers Course – 1992.

c. Young Officers Course (Infantry) – 1993.

d. Regimental Signal Officers Course – 1998.

e. Junior Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji – 2000.

f. Senior Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji – 2004 – 2005.

g. Advance Diploma in Defence and Strategies Course (China) – International College of Defense Studies National Defense University (ICDS-NDU) – ChangPing China – 2013.

h. MSc (Military Science) – ICDS-BDU (China) – 2013.

i. National Dfence College at ICDS (China) – 2013.

j. Combined Joint Land Component Commander’s Course on Leadership at the US Army War College. – 2017.

Appointments Held

a. Platoon Commander at 192 Bn – 1991.

b. Intelligence Officer at 192 Bn – 1993 – 1994.

c. Administrative Officer at 2 Div Camp (Garrison) – 1995 – 1999.

d. Pioneer Adjutant 195 Bn – 2000.

e. Operations Officer – NIBATT 8 UNAMSIL – 2001 – 2002.

f. 195 Bn 2ic – 2002 – 2003.

g. 149 Bn 2ic – 2005 – 2006.

h. General Staff Officer 1 Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division 2006 – 2007.

i. Commanding Officer 73 Bn – 2007 – 2009.

j. Assistant Director Operational Requirement at Department of Army Policy and Plans – 2009 – 2011.

k. Infantry Representative/Member Training Team at HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps – 2011 – 2012.

l. Deputy Chief of Staff Training/Operations at HQ Infantry Centre and Corp

– 2013 – 2014.

m. Chief of Staff at HQ 2 Division – 2014 – 2015.

n. Commandant Depot Nigerian Army – 2015 – 2017.

o. Principal Staff Officer (Combat Arms) at Army HQ Department of Projects and Programmes – 2017.

p. Pioneer Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Ltd – 2017

q. Commander 82 Division Task Force Brigade OP LAST HOLD in the North East – 2018.

r. Commander Sector 3 OP LAFIYA DOLE – 2019.

s. Comd Sect 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Tchad Region – 2019.

t. Chief of General Duties TRADOC – 2019 – 2020.

u. Director Campaign Planning AHQ DATOPs – 2020.

v. Director Training AHQ-DATOPs – 2020.

w. Senior Research Fellow, Nigerian Army Research Centre – 2021.

x. Theatre Comd JTF (NE) Op HADIN KAI – 2021 till date.

Operations Attended

a. OP MESA.

b. OP SECOND HEAVEN.

c. OP FOCUS RELIEF, (Joint Training/Ops with the US Troops) – 2000.

d. United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone – 2001 – 200.

e. OP HAKURI – 2002 – 2003.

f. OP SAFE CONDUCT – 2007.

g. OP RESTORE HOPE – 2007 – 2008.

h. OP SAFE CONDUCT – 2015.

i. OP AYAM APATUMEH – 2018.

j. OP LAST HOLD – 2018.

k. OP LAFIYA DOLE – 2019.

l. Multi-National Joint Task Force Lake Tchad – 2019.

m. OP KANTANA JIMLAM – 2020.

n. JTF (NE) Op HADIN KAI – 2021 till date.

Honours/Awards

a. BSc Hons (Chn) NDA – 1990.

b. UNAMSIL Medal – 2002.

c. Passed Staff Course (psc) – 2004 – 2005.

d. Forces Service Star – 2003.

e. Meritorious Service Star – 2009.

f. Distinguished Service Star – 2015.

g. Member Nigerian Institute of Management – 2008.

h. Advance Diploma in Security Management at Unilag – 2008.

i. Member Nigerian Institute of Industrial Security – 2008.

j General Operation Medal – 2009.

k. Command Medal (CO 73 Bn) – 2009.

l. Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award – 2009.

m. Silver Jubilee Medal – 2010.

n. Meritorious Service – 2012.

o. Fellow-NDU (ICDS-NDU)-ChangPing China – 2013.

p. Masters in Military Science at the ICDS-NDU China – 2013.

q. Diploma in Defense and Strategy ICDS-NDU Chin – 2013.

r. Centenary Medal – 2014.

s. Distinguished Service Star – 2016.

t. Training Support Medal – 2017.

u. OP LAST HOLD Medal – 2018.

v. OP LAFIYA DOLE Medal – 2019.

w. MNJTF Medal – 2021.

x. Grand Service Star (GSS) – 21 Sep 21.

y. Field Commander Medal of Honour (FCMH) – Jun 21 – till date.

z. Operation HADIN KAI Medal (OPHK) – Jun 21 – till date.

Marital Status

Married to Mrs Lilian Oghogho Musa and blessed with four children.