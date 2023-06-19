Things To Know About New Chief Of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa

President Bola Tinubu on Monday night made a sweeping move by dismissing all of the current service chiefs.

This unexpected change comes as part of his broader efforts to reshape national security leadership.

Among these new appointments, Nuhu Ribadu was elevated from his position as Special Adviser on Security Matters to become the National Security Adviser (NSA).

This promotion places him at the forefront of the country’s security strategy and policymaking.

In another significant change, President Tinubu also replaced Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, with Deputy Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun.

However, Egbetokun will serve in an acting capacity for the time being.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu on Monday night appointed Maj-Gen CG Musa as Chief of Defence Staff.

Here are five things to know about the new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. CG Musa.

1. Maj-Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa was born in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria on December 25, 1967.

2. Musa attained primary and secondary education in the caliphate state although he is originally from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

3. The member of 38 regular courses was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State in 1986 where he underwent intense and rigorous military training for five years during a time the Nigerian military held political power in the country.

4. In September 1991 he was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a second lieutenant in the Infantry Corps, one of the most difficult sections of the army.

5. In 2021, he was redeployed to be the Commander of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai,

6. In January 2023, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa assumed leadership of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps in Kaduna state at the Headquarters, Infantry Corps Centre Jaji Military Cantonment.