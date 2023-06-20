Chelsea Completes Signing Of Christopher Nkunku From RB Leipzig

Chelsea has completed the signing of France player, Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

The English Premier League club confirmed this in a post on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

Naija News understands that Nkunku signed for the Blues in a deal worth a reported £63 million ($80 million).

The 25-year-old player, who is said to have agreed a pre-contract with Chelsea last December, has now rubber-stamped his move to Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku’s lucrative deal will have him play for the Blues for six years.

“Chelsea is delighted to announce Christopher Nkunku will join the club from RB Leipzig ahead of the 2023/24 season,” a statement on the Blues’ official website said.

Nkunku is one of the rising stars of European football and scored 23 goals in 36 games for Leipzig last season. He is the first major signing since Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager at the end of May.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club,” the player said on his contract deal.

He added: “I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.”

Naija News understands that Nkunku was a graduate of the famed French national football academy at Clairefontaine. He spent four years at Paris Saint Germain before moving to Leipzig in 2019.

He made his name with the German club and was voted Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2021-22 after scoring 20 goals and providing 15 assists in the league.

The versatile forward bagged a further 23 goals this season to help Leipzig secure a third-place finish in the Bundesliga.

With Nkunku and others, Chelsea is hoping to bounce back with a better performance next season after an embarrassing 2022/2023 campaign.