Abubakar Suleiman Re-elected As Bauchi Speaker 

Abubakar Suleiman has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Suleiman, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and represents Ningi Central Constituency was re-elected on Tuesday.

It was also learnt that Jamilu Barade, a member representing the Bauchi metropolis, was elected deputy Speaker of the House.

They were both elected at the inauguration of the 10th Assembly of the House currently ongoing at the Assembly Complex, Bauchi.

Bauchi Lawmaker Dies Three Days To End Of Tenure

The lawmaker representing Burra Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon. Ado Wakili, has reportedly died.

Reports obtained by Naija News last Friday revealed that the politician passed away after battling an undisclosed illness.

Wakili died barely three days before the end of his tenure as a lawmaker.

The sad development was confirmed in a statement made available to journalists on Friday morning by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Suleiman Abubakar.

Abubakar commiserated with the family of the deceased lawmaker, describing the deceased as a brother, dependable colleague, and elder statesman who was seen as a father of all in the House.

He also extended the sympathy of members of the State House of Assembly, saying the lawmakers were all touched by Wakili’s death.

The statement reads: “In deep pain but with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman announced the passing away of a member representing Burra Constituency, Hon. Ado Wakili after an illness.

”We lose a father, colleague, and great partner at a time when his Constituency, the Honourable House, and the State need his fatherly contributions the most.

“On behalf of the Honourable Members and staff of the House, I send my deep condolences to his family, the good people of Burra Constituency, and Ningi Local Government Area.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Naija News understands that the funeral prayers of the late member are slated for 1:30 pm today at Gwallaga Juma’ah Mosque, Bauchi.