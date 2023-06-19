Why I Have Been Silent Over My Separation From Ex-Wife, Bukola – Actor Olatunji Speaks

Nollywood actor, Damola Olatunji on Father’s day opened up on the reason for staying silent over his separation from his children’s mother and actress, Bukola Awoyemi out of respect for the kids.

The movie star posted a throwback video of himself and his children on his Instagram account.

In May, Bukola Awoyemi aka Bukola Arugba announced her separation from Damola.

She published on Instagram a letter written by her lawyers and dated May 30.

The letter urged the public to take note that “Bukola Awoyemi and Damola Olatunji are no longer an item. They have gone their separate ways and this is without any hard feelings or ill will.”

It further said, “They have never been married to each other but are blessed with two lovely children (twins).”

The actor was silent until Sunday, 18th June, 2023 when he said his silence was motivated by his love and respect for his children.

He wrote: “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remains as a pillar of strength throughout the lives of his seeds.”

“Taiwo and Kehinde my silence is out of my love and respect for you.”

Damola was reportedly accused of being involved in sex for roles.