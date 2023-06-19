Tinubu Meets US Govt Official, NNPCL GCEO, Kyari [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday received in audience, the United States Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Energy Resources, Ambassador Geoffrey Praytt.

Naija News reports that Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, also attended the meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

The presidency on Monday confirmed that President Bola Tinubu will be in Paris, France on Thursday, June 22, to attend a Summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, at Palais Brongniart.

Tinubu at the summit, will join other world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on the priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President’s trip was confirmed in a statement by his Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

According to the statement, President Tinubu “will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.”

It added that The Nigerian leader and the “other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.”