Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Sacks All Service Chiefs

Former Kaduna federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the sacking of all service chiefs including the Inspector-General of Police.

Naija News reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu retired all the service chiefs and also approved the replacement of the Comptroller-General of Customs.

According to a statement signed by George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation, their retirement is with immediate effect.

Reacting via his Twitter page, Senator Sani commended Tinubu for relieving the service chiefs of their duties.

According to him, they belong to the old decadent order.

“The retirement of those service chiefs and comptroller General of Customs and others is a welcome development. They belong to the old decadent order. When the head is gone, so should the tail. Good riddance,” the former lawmaker wrote on the microblogging platform.

A former first lady of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi has said that a report claiming she was offered commissioner slots by Governor Seyi Makinde is untrue.

The late Abiola Ajimobi ruled the state as governor between 2011 and 2019. He was re-elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, he died in 2020.

Naija News reports that an online platform had earlier circulated news that Makinde, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegedly offered Ajimobi two commissioner slots.

Reacting to the allegation via a statement signed by her media aide, Bolaji Tunji, the late Ajimobi widow insisted that she had not received such a proposition from Makinde

According to the statement: “This news is strange to us. We can state categorically that at no time was such an offer discussed

“Mrs. Ajimobi holds the governor in high regard. He has continued to exhibit good leadership traits while playing the politics of a unifier to bring peace to the state. However, the report about commissionership slots overture could only be attributed to mischief makers.”