Makinde Never Offered Me Any Commissioner Slots – Former First Lady Addresses Allegation

A former first lady of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi has said that a report claiming she was offered commissioner slots by Governor Seyi Makinde is untrue.

The late Abiola Ajimobi ruled the state as governor between 2011 and 2019. He was re-elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, he died in 2020.

Naija News reports that an online platform had earlier circulated news that Makinde, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegedly offered Ajimobi two commissioner slots.

Reacting to the allegation via a statement signed by her media aide, Bolaji Tunji, the late Ajimobi widow insisted that she had not received such a proposition from Makinde

According to the statement: “This news is strange to us. We can state categorically that at no time was such an offer discussed

“Mrs. Ajimobi holds the governor in high regard. He has continued to exhibit good leadership traits while playing the politics of a unifier to bring peace to the state. However, the report about commissionership slots overture could only be attributed to mischief makers.”