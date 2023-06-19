Real Madrid Sign Striker Joselu From Espanyol Ahead Of Next Season

Spanish giants, Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of José Luis Mato Sanmartín, simply known as Joselu from relegated Espanyol ahead of the 2023/2024 season.

The 33-year-old Spanish striker will be at Madrid for next season with an option to buy at the end of it.

The signing was confirmed in a club statement by Madrid on Monday.

“Real Madrid and Espanyol have agreed the loan of Joselu, who will be at the club for next season with an option to buy at the end of it,” said Madrid in a statement.

In the 2022/23 season, Joselu finished as La Liga’s third top goalscorer with 16 goals but unfortunately couldn’t save Espanyol from relegation.

His club performance earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team squad for the Nations League final four where he scored a last-minute winner in the semi-final against Italy and appeared from the bench again in the final against Croatia where he and his teammates emerged victorious.

Before joining Madrid, Joselu had played for Celta Vigo (2009-10), Castilla (2010-12), Hoffenheim (2012-13), Eintracht (2013-14), Hannover 96 (2014-15), Stoke City (2015-16), Deportivo de La Coruña (2016-17), Newcastle (2017-19), Alavés (2019-22), and Espanyol (2022-23).

He also previously played for the Real Madrid B team.

The departures of key players including Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, and Mariano Diaz from Madrid has left the club in need of major reinforcement ahead of the incoming season.

Before Joselu, Madrid had signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.