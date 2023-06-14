Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid From Borussia Dortmund

Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid have finally signed the hottest midfielder in the world Jude Bellingham on the first day of the 2023 summer transfer window, June 14.

For over two previous transfer windows, there have been speculations that Real Madrid are interested in the England international.

Before the summer transfer window officially opens, Real Madrid have been negotiating the signing of Jude Bellingham from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Naija News gathered that Madrid paid a whopping 103 million euros, including various potential add-ons to land the 19-year-old midfield sensation who came to the limelight barely two seasons ago.

If Bellingham can achieve all the add-ons attached to the 6 years deal, his transfer fee could increase to a whopping 133.9 million euros.

The England international who was not invited to the Three Lions squad for the second round of games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers due to fitness issues is expected to be unveiled Real Madrid player at a ceremony in Madrid on Thursday, June 15.

Jude Bellingham who started his professional football career at the English Championship club, Birmingham City, on July 1, 2019, scored 24 goals and provided 25 assists in 132 games in all competitions between 2020 and 2023 for German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. He left the club as the club’s youngest captain in their history.