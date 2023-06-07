Real Madrid Agree €100 million Deal For Jude Bellingham

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have reached an agreement with German Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund for the services of England midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

Based on the agreement which was made public today, June 7, Real Madrid will pay a transfer fee worth 100 million euros for the signature of Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old midfield sensation joined the German Bundesliga club from Championship club Birmingham City in July 2020. In less than two seasons after the move, he has become one of the most expensive players in the world.

The Englishman shone like a million star for the Three Lions of England during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

His move to Real Madrid is expected to be very smooth as he has since agreed personal terms to join the Spanish giants this summer. He is expected to undergo a medical examination at the club before the deal can be announced by Madrid.

Jude Bellingham who was on the verge of joining Liverpool before the Premier League club bowed out due to the high price tag on the England international, will sign a six-year deal with Real Madrid in a couple of days.

Bellingham flourished at Dortmund and became the club’s youngest captain at the age of 19 in October 2022.

In the 2022-2023 season, Bellingham made 42 appearances for the German Bundesliga club, contributing seven assists and scoring 14 goals.