Haaland, Vozinha Top 2026 FIFA World Cup Instagram Winners

Spain may have lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy, but Erling Haaland emerged as the tournament’s biggest winner on Instagram.

The Norway striker added a staggering 32.1 million followers during the 39-day competition, according to figures released by Sportico on Monday, July 20.

Haaland’s performances helped fuel that rise. The 26-year-old scored seven goals, finishing joint third in the Golden Boot race alongside Jude Bellingham. He ended the tournament one goal behind Lionel Messi and two behind Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappé.

He also inspired Norway to the quarter-finals, where they reached the last eight after securing the country’s first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha finished second on the list after becoming one of the tournament’s surprise success stories.

The 40-year-old shot to prominence following his outstanding display against eventual champions Spain in the group stage. During the match, Vozinha produced seven saves, earned the man of the match award and helped his side secure a goalless draw.

His heroics translated into a huge online following, with 29.2 million new Instagram followers. Remarkably, 14 million of those came within four days of the Spain match.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham ranked third after gaining 12 million followers during the tournament.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was fourth with 11.4 million new followers, while Spain youngster Lamine Yamal completed the top five with 11 million.

Despite finishing fourth in follower growth, Ronaldo remains the most-followed athlete on Instagram with more than 677 million followers. Messi sits second with over 514 million.

Brazil’s Neymar, who could have played in his final World Cup, added 7.7 million followers to finish sixth, narrowly ahead of Messi, who gained 7.5 million.

The remainder of the top 10 featured Mexico’s 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora with 6.6 million new followers, France winger Michael Olise with 5.7 million, and Brazil forward Endrick with 5.6 million.