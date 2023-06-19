PDP Commends Senator Samuel Anyanwu On His Birthday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement released on Monday praised Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the party’s National Secretary and candidate in the upcoming 2023 Imo State governorship election.

The PDP depicted Anyanwu as a compassionate, resourceful figure for the party and the nation.

The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, honoured Anyanwu on his birthday and described him as a humble, honest, and notably resourceful leader.

“Senator Anyanwu is a very humble, honest, compassionate and remarkably resourceful leader; an excellent administrator, forthright politician and courageous statesman who continues to demonstrate an exceptional commitment towards the unity, stability and progress of our great Party and Nigeria,” Ologunagba stated.

Ologunagba applauded Anyanwu’s enduring legacies and his unrivalled commitment to people’s well-being, happiness, and prosperity.

He also recognized Anyanwu’s longstanding achievements and democratic credentials, pointing out his two terms as Local Government Chairman, two terms in the Imo State House of Assembly, and service in the National Assembly.

The PDP expressed confidence that Anyanwu’s track record and commitment make him a favourite for the governorship role in the upcoming Imo State election.

“The PDP notes that Senator Anyanwu’s proven commitment and record of achievements inform the desire of the overwhelming majority of the people of Imo State across the board to elect him as the next governor of the state,” the statement read.

In celebration of his birthday, the PDP wished Senator Anyanwu many more years of good health, wisdom, and success in the November 11, 2023 election.